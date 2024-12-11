El-Rufai lauds Shehu Sani, others over struggle for democracy

Rep. Mohammed El-Rufai (APC-Kaduna) has commended Sen. Shehu Sani, former senator who represented Kaduna Central in the 8th Assembly and Gov. Uba Sani of Kaduna State

By Naomi Sharang

El-rufai representing Kaduna North Federal Constituency who is son of former governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State also commended late Gani Fawehinmi, Femi Falana and other patriots.

He made this known at an event organised by the National Assembly Legislative Forum to (NASSLAF) in Abuja.

The event has as its theme: “Role of Legislative Aides in National Development”.

The lawmaker who called the former lawmaker a “father”, said “he was one of the leading voices alongside my mentor, Sen. Uba Sani.

“I am glad that Shehu Sani has been invited here.

“Regardless of the politics between him and my father for example, even Sen. Shehu Sani’s enemies cannot discard the fact that he, late Gani Fawehinmi’s school of thought, the Falana’s have consistently and deliberately advocated for the welfare and rights of workers across board”.

On the need to preserve the Legislature, El-Rufai said the roles of legislative aides in lawmaking should be taken seriously.

He commended Shehu Sani and Gov. Sani for taking good care of their legislative aides when they were senators.

El-Rufai added that the the two Sani’s had legislative aides at their constituency offices to give the people the dividends of democracy, stressing that “I want to continue that.”

On his part, Shehu Sani, who was the Keynote Speaker at the event, commended El-Rufai for effective representation in Kaduna North Federal Constituency.

On the role of the National Assembly in nation building, Sani called on the need for the independence of the legislature, adding that legislative aides played critical role in effective representation in the National Assembly.

He called on legislative aides to always tell their principals the real happenings in the country.

Sani urged the legislature to live up to its responsibilities for the betterment of Nigeria and Nigerians.

He said a subservient legislature would not be able to work in the interest of the country, adding that such could affect good governance and undermine democracy.

“In our time, it was unthinkable for heads of MDAs to ignore our summons. They understood the gravity of our oversight functions,” he said.

The lawmaker further advised lawmakers against prioritising personal gains over constitutional responsibilities.(NAN)