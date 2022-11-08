el-Rufa’i inducts 1,200 batch ‘C’  stream ‘1’ corps members

by Sani Idris

Gov. Nasir el-Rufa’i of Kaduna State on Tuesday inducted the 2022 Batch ‘C’ Stream ‘1’ National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members deployed to the state.

The governor urged the corps members to be diligent in discharging their duties as enshrined in the scheme’s act.

Represented by Hajiya Hafsat Baba, Commissioner for Human Services and Social Development, he said that the state government gave assurance of their security and general welfare.

“We have placed adequate measures to ensure your stay is worthwhile and memorable,” el-Rufa’i said.

He added that the industrial and economic potentials in the state provided favorable grounds for the corps members to tap for their benefit and that of the state.

The governor urged them to surpass the contributions of their predecessors through hard work.

el-Rufa’i appealed to all stakeholders and corps employers to provide necessary support to the corps members and accord priority to their welfare.

Earlier, the state NYSC Coordinator, Mr. Odoba Abel, said the orientation course commenced on Wednesday with 1,200 corps members reported out of the 1,500 posted to the state.

Abel said that in the course of the orientation course, the corps members were expected to be fully involved in all the camp activities.

The activities include paramilitary drills, entrepreneurship training, citizenship and leadership training, sports, social activities, among others.

The coordinator also said, ”in line with the NYSC posting policy, corps members would

at the end of the orientation course, be posted primarily to four critical areas of needs.

”They are: Rural health, education, infrastructural development and agricultural

development, among others.

“This is geared towards national integration, economic transformation and youth

empowerment,” he said.

He thanked the Director-General of the scheme, the state governor and all the collaborating agencies for their support to the scheme. (NAN)

