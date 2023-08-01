El-Rufai, Idris, Alake listed as screening of Ministerial nominees continues today

Senate Tuesday will continue screening of nominees for appointments as Ministers of the Government of the Federation.

This followed a motion moved by the Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele “That the Senate do consider the request of Mr. President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, for the confirmation of the following nominees for appointments as Ministers of the Government of the Federation in accordance with Section 147 (2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).

The Senate the moved into a Committee of Whole for the second allotted day.

Those slated for screening Tuesday are:

H.E. David Umahi (Ebonyi) Mr. Adebayo Olawale Edun (Ogun) H.E. Nasir Ahmad El-rufai CON (Kaduna) Arch. Ahmed Musa Dangiwa (Katsina) Chief Uche Geoffrey Nnaji (Enugu) Stella Erhuvwuoghene Okotete (Delta) Mr. Dele Alake (Ekiti) Mr. Adekola Adebayo Adelabu (Oyo) 9. Mr. Muhammad Idris (Niger) Professor Ali Pate (Bauchi) Dr. Doris Anite Uzoka (Imo) Mr. Lateef Fagbemi SAN (Kwara) Hon. Ekperikpe Ekpo (Akwa Ibom) Barr Hanatu Musawa (Katsina

