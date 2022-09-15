El-Rufai hails military’s offensive against terrorists

By Hussaina Yakubu

Governor Nasir El-rufai of Kaduna State has applauded security agencies for mounting sustained offensive against terrorists, kidnappers and other criminals in the state.

The governor made the commendation on Wednesday in Kaduna while declaring open the 4th edition of Kaduna Book and Art Festival.

“In the last six weeks there has been improved offensive operation against criminals and we are confident if it is sustained, people can drive comfortably without any security or taking the train to Kaduna,” he said.

He thanked organisers of the festival for coming to Kaduna to hold the event, in spite of “what people say about the state”.

El-Rufai said that his vision was to ensure that Kaduna remained a place where everyone feels at home, with no provision for indigene, tribe or religion.

According to him, what should matter is the common humanity, such that everyone who chooses to live, work and pay tax is indigenous to Kaduna.

The governor expressed happiness to see many young people doing so well in poetry and writing, doing wonderful things with their lives.

“The future of Kaduna is in the hands of young people, particularly women; we are determined to give them opportunities to excel.

El-Rufai also spoke on the 2023 polls, urging citizens to vote people who would address their problems “not those who created them”.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a lifetime achievement award was presented to Prof. Audee Giwa whose creative works delineate the various layers of life experiences in Northern Nigeria. (NAN)

