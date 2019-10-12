El-Rufai hails Kaduna public servants as committed, capable, competent – see post

KADUNA UPDATE: Moving slowly but surely upwards……Alhamdulillah. Grateful to all our honest, tax-paying citizens cooperating with our capable, competent and committed public servants.

Posted by Nasir El-Rufai on Saturday, October 12, 2019
Governor Nasir El-Rufai has hailed the public servants of Kaduna describing them as committed, competent and capable.He stated this in a post on Facebook.

