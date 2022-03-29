El-Rufai, Hadiza visit train terror attack victims in hospitals -Official

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai and Deputy Governor Dr Hadiza Balarabe have visited hospitals where injured victims of the terror attack have been taken to.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Muyiwa Adekeye, Special Adviser to the Governor (Media & Communication).

The statement from Sir Kashim Ibrahim House,Kaduna’s seat of power, disclosed that “Malam Nasir El-Rufai and Deputy Governor Dr. Hadiza Balarabe have visited the injured in hospitals.”

It also revealed that the governor prayed “for the peaceful repose of the souls of the deceased persons and wishes the injured persons speedy recovery.”

The Kaduna State Government also condemned the terrorist attack on the Kaduna-Abuja train that occurred on the night of Monday, 28th March 2022.

“KDSG wishes to express its sympathy and solidarity with all the passengers, and extends its condolence to the families of the passengers that died in the attack”, Adekeye said.

Addressing the train terror attack, the statement said, “While the evacuation of passengers from the scene of the attack has been completed, efforts are still being made to account for all the passengers, crew and security officers that were on the train.

“The Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency has issued a contact number 09088923398 for inquiries and information from family members of the passengers.

“KDSG appeals to all citizens to uphold law and order, and promote peace and harmony in our communities. The state government continues to liaise with the Federal Government and security agencies to protect our people and defeat the terrorists and other criminals. It is imperative to stand together against those who threaten civilised order.”

