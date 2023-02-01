El-Rufai, FG disagree over plot against APC, Tinubu

The Federal Government and Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State have disagreed over an alleged plot to make Bola Tinubu, of All Progressives Congress, APC, lose the forthcoming presidential elections.

Speaking on a programme on Channels TV Wednesday, el-Rufai alleged that some elements in the Presidential Villa as well as Fifth Columnists are working against the APC.He questioned the decision to redesign the Naira at this time.

The Kaduna State Governor known to be hitherto close to President Muhammadu Buhari also finds the current fuel scarcity very suspicious.

“I believe there are elements in the villa who want us to lose the election because they didn’t get their way; they had their candidate. Their candidate did not win the primaries”, El-Rufai said

“They are trying to get us to lose the election, and they are hiding behind the president’s desire to do what he thinks is right,” the governor said .

However while reacting to the Governor’s outburst, the Federal Government said there is nobody working against any candidate.

In his address to the State House Press Corps after the Federal Executive Council meeting, Minister of Information, Mr Lai Mohammed said “If there’s anybody working against a candidate, we don’t know officially.”

He said the administration remains committed to free, fair and credible elections.

The Minister said “one thing I can assure you is that no matter what, this administration is focused, determined to ensure a free and fair elections.

“But I think with this administration the most important person is Mr. President and I think he has shown by words and by indeed that he is dedicated to free, fair and credible elections.

“And fair, free, credible elections actually mean not backing anybody.

“And everywhere he goes he makes that very clear even as recently we Friday when he was in Daura he said the same thing,” Lai said.

It could be recalled that Tinubu recently alleged while speaking at Abeokuta Ogun State that the Naira redesign and fuel scarcity were part of the scheme against him.He however vowed to mobilise the people to go and vote to ensure victory.

El-Rufai’s comment Wednesday signifies that the frustration within APC about the state of affairs runs deep.