El Rufai felicitates with Christians at Easter

Governor Nasir El Rufai of Kaduna State has congratulated the Christian community on the completion of Lent, with its attendant disciplines of fasting, prayers and charity.

In an Easter message signed by Mr Muyiwa Adekeye, the Special Adviser on Media and Communications on Saturday, El Rufai felicitated with the Christian community on the special occasion of Easter.

The governor pointed out that the enduring message of Easter which is victory over darkness, ‘’is poignant amidst the uniquely difficult circumstances in which Easter is being celebrated this year.’’

The governor noted that the uniquely difficult circumstances the COVID-19 pandemic has created, has also impacted on formal acts of worship to celebrate Easter.

‘’The closure of churches due to quarantine conditions in many places across the world, makes it impossible to celebrate Easter in the traditional way; a most unusual development,’’ he said.

El Rufai urged the Christian community ‘’to keep hope alive even in these dire moments,’’ adding that ‘’with careful attention to preventive measures, humanity will rise above the devastations and disruptions of the COVID-19 pandemic.’’

“Just as the pains and humiliation of the Crucifixion ended in the triumph of the resurrection, today’s difficulties shall provide renewal, a chance to give thanks anew to Almighty God, ‘’ the governor assured.

El-Rufai who appealed to all communities in Kaduna State to uphold peace and harmony, urged all residents to observe social distance, practice regular hand washing with soap and water and avoid large gatherings to protect everyone from COVID-19.

The statement also appealed to citizens of Kaduna State to comply with the terms of the quarantine imposed on the state.