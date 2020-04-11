El Rufai felicitates with Christians at Easter

April 11, 2020

Governor Nasir El Rufai of Kaduna State has congratulated the Christian  community on the completion of Lent, with its attendant disciplines of fasting, prayers and charity.

In an Easter message signed by Mr Muyiwa Adekeye, the Special Adviser on Media and Communications on Saturday, El Rufai felicitated with the Christian community on the special occasion of Easter.

 The governor pointed  out  that the enduring message of Easter   which is    victory over darkness, ‘’is poignant amidst the uniquely difficult circumstances in which Easter is being celebrated  this year.’’

 The governor noted that  the uniquely difficult circumstances the COVID-19 pandemic has created,  has also impacted on formal acts of worship to celebrate Easter.

‘’The closure of churches due to quarantine conditions in many places across the world, makes it impossible to celebrate Easter in the traditional way; a most unusual development,’’ he said.

 El Rufai  urged the Christian community ‘’to keep hope alive even in these dire moments,’’ adding that ‘’with careful attention to preventive measures, humanity will rise above the devastations and disruptions of the COVID-19 pandemic.’’

“Just as the pains and humiliation of the Crucifixion ended in the triumph of the resurrection, today’s difficulties shall provide renewal, a chance to give thanks anew to Almighty God, ‘’ the governor assured.

El-Rufai who appealed to all communities in Kaduna State to uphold peace and harmony, urged  all residents to observe social distance, practice regular hand washing with soap and water and avoid large gatherings to protect everyone from COVID-19.

The statement also  appealed to citizens of Kaduna State  to  comply with the terms of the quarantine imposed on the state.




