El-Rufai expresses concern over low turnout of voters

September 4, 2021



Gov. Nasir El-Rufai Kaduna State has expressed concern over low turnout voters in ongoing local government in  state.

He made his feelings known on Saturday in Kaduna shortly after casting his vote at Ungwan Sarkin Polling Unit 001 in the Kaduna North Local Government Area (LGA).

He attributed the low turnout to the late arrival  some the election materials.

The governor called on residents to come out en mass and vote for the candidates their choice.

He, however, noted that there was vast improvement in the election process compared to that 2018.

According to El-Rufai, the electronic voting machine which is in use makes it impossible for voters to indulge in multiple voting unlike obtained in the previous election.

activate the voting machine with your voter’s card once have been accredited… the whole process takes less than 15 seconds;  it’s very quick and efficient and see your ballot paper being printed, ” he said.

The governor said the machine also transmits the result at the end the voting to a serve and so it is very difficult to alter anything,” he said.

“As I said several times, we are not going to behave like other parties or other state governments, we will allow the people Kaduna State to elect who they want,” he said.

He said APC did not have to win everywhere, adding that it has worked for the people Kaduna State.

“They have seen our footprints in all the LGAs and all over the state,’’ he said.

The governor expressed confidence that all reasonable and fair-minded people would vote for APC candidates.

“We don’t believe in cheating or rigging but also we don’t want other parties to cheat us and that was why encouraged the Kaduna State Independent Commission to come up with fool-proof voting process,“  he said.  (NAN)

