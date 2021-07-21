El-Rufai: Esu Chikun was a peacemaker

Governor Nasir El-Rufai has described the His Highness, Dr. Danjuma Barde, the late Esu Chikun, as a traditional leader who promoted peace and embraced the diversity that development and modernity had brought to his chiefdom.

Governor El-Rufai stated this in a condolence message to the Chikun Traditional Council and the family of HH Dr. Barde who passed on Wednesday morning.

A statement issued by Special Adviser on Media and Communication, Mr Muyiwa Adekeye quoted the governor as saying that Dr. Barde was ‘’ a peacemaker who did not flinch from the challenges of modernity but who fully embraced the possibilities of diversity.’’

‘’This accommodating and constructive attitude has brought immense socio-economic dividends to the people of Chikun Chiefdom which is host to many of the most significant investment projects the government has attracted to Kaduna State since 2015,’’ Adekeye noted.

The statement further noted that ‘’ Dr. Barde was courageous and outspoken, but always in the interest of peace, unity and progress.’’

According to the Adekeye, ‘’El-Rufai said that Kaduna State is grateful for the positive attitude of the late Dr. Barde. He prayed God to grant him peaceful repose, to comfort his family and the entire Chikun Chiefdom.’’

