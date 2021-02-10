Governor Nasir El-Rufai has approved the appointment of Mrs. Saude Amina Atoyebi as his Deputy Chief of Staff (Administration), following the decision of Mr Peter Akagu-Jones to return to private life.

A statement issued from Sir Kashim Ibrahim House on Wednesday, disclosed that Mr. Joel Adoga has also been promoted to the position of Senior Special Assistant (administration).

The statement added that “Malam Nasir El-Rufai has expressed his profound gratitude to Mr. Peter Akagu-Jones for his almost six years of dedicated service to Kaduna State as Deputy Chief of Staff (Administration).

‘’Mr. Jones’ exit is effective from 31 October 2020. As he returns to private life, he remains a personal staff of Malam Nasir El-Rufai for whom he has worked for more than 30 years,’’ the statement added.

The statement which was signed by Mr Muyiwa Adekeye, the Special Adviser on Media and Communication, said “Saude will resume in the new role upon completion of her assignment as acting General Manager of the Community and Social Development Agency (CSDA).’’

‘’She is waiting to handover to the new leadership of the CSDA which is being recruited under World Bank supervision. She will combine her functions as State Focal Person for Social Investments with her responsibility as Deputy Chief of Staff.’’

Adekeye recalled that ‘’Saude began working for Malam Nasir El-Rufai in 2012 as a researcher for his acclaimed budget series.

‘’She served as secretary of the Finance sub-committee of the 2015 Kaduna State Transition Committee before her appointment as the governor’s Personal Secretary and Senior Special Assistant, Administration. In these roles, she has provided support for the running of the Governor’s Office and has sometimes covered the duties of the Principal Private Secretary, ‘’he added.

The Special Adviser noted that Saude ‘’ graduated in Economics from ABU Zaria, close to her Wusasa roots, before taking a master’s degree in Advertising and Marketing from Coventry University, United Kingdom.

‘’She has attended the Harvard Kennedy School Executive Education Programme on Adaptive Leadership and the Agha Khan University’s Voice of Leadership programme,’’ he added.