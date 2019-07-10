El-Rufai dissolves boards of agencies

The boards of agencies and parastatals in Kaduna State have been dissolved, Samuel Aruwan, Governor Nasir El-Rufai’s spokesman now Commissioner-Designate, Ministry of Internal Security & Home Affairs said in a statement Wednesday.

He however said the dissolution does not affect Commissions as they enjoy constitutionally protected tenure.

According to the statement from, the dissolution is effective immediately.

“The Kaduna State Government today announced the dissolution of the the boards of its agencies and parastatals.

“The government has expressed its gratitude for the service rendered to the state by the members of dissolved boards.”

