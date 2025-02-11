El-Rufai: Despite ‘rumours of arrest, I will not’ go on self-imposed exile

By Danlami Nmodu

Former Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir El-Rufai has affirmed readiness to remain in Nigeria, insisting he “will spend more time in Nigeria than ever before.”

The former governor said, he will not go on self imposed exile, despite what he described as “rumors of arrest, detention and torture”.

El-Rufai made made the assertion in a tweet Tuesday.

In the post on his X (former Twitter handle) El-Rufai said, “I have been hearing these same rumors of arrest, detention and torture in some dungeon in the NSA’s office (where Emefiele was allegedly tortured to resign as CBN governor), since July 2024 when the so-called report of the Kaduna Assembly began circulating.

“They freaked out when we challenged the legality of the premeditated defamation, and went to every length to compromise the judicial process, and this is continuing at the Court of Appeal.

El-Rufai revealed: “They have sent such similar messages of intimidation and threats through many of my friends, family and political associates because they want me to go on self-imposed exile.

“I will not.

“I have now put all my previous academic and language-learning plans on hold and will spend more time in Nigeria than ever before. Silence is no longer golden. Inaction has never been an option.

“The arrest, detention and torture of perceived political enemies are nothing new in human affairs. I have been arrested and detained thrice in the past for expressing my views of previous governments.

“There is always a morning after the arrest or detention or torture, and political life continues. As for death, it when Allah destines it, and it is ultimate the date of every human.

“For the attention of the pathetic characters that don’t sleep well whenever I am in Nigeria, take notice that I intend to return in time for the launch of Pres IBB’s memoirs, in sha Allah, scheduled for 20th February.

“We depend on no one but Allah. We fear no mortal but Almighty Allah. We always hope for the best but plan for the worst.

“Thanks @IU_Wakilii for your concern, but, remember that what will be, will always be. “