‎El-Rufai Decries Judicial Compromise, Urges Lawyers to Champion Reforms

‎Former Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, has delivered a scathing critique of Nigeria’s judiciary and political leadership, warning that the nation’s survival hinges on trust, rule of law, and legal reforms.



‎By Chimezie Godfrey



‎He made these remarks while delivering the keynote address at the opening of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Bwari Branch’s Law Week, themed “Lawyers as Agents of Change: Navigating Economic Reforms, Judicial Policy and Contemporary Issues.”



‎In a speech marked by candour and historical context, El-Rufai described Nigeria as being at a “critical inflection point” akin to a squandered opportunity in 2007, where despite favourable economic indicators, “it has been mostly downhill since then.”



‎He called on the legal profession to assume its role as a transformative force, lamenting the erosion of public confidence in Nigeria’s judiciary.



‎> “In Nigeria, there is a seemingly unbridgeable gulf between law and justice,” El-Rufai stated. “Not only is justice wanting but the law that is administered seems to be according to the wishes of the Executive.”



‎Referencing the Uwais-led Supreme Court’s historic rulings reversing impeachments and challenging executive overreach, El-Rufai questioned whether the current Supreme Court, under Justice Kekere-Ekun, would uphold such a legacy.



‎> “All eyes are now on the Kekere-Ekun court… Many informed Nigerians are curious to know whether two-thirds of all the members of the National Assembly can be decided without a division and physical count – but through voice votes as the Akpabio and Abbas-led chambers did with such arrogant disregard for common sense!”



‎He further criticised the rising trend of forum shopping, the misuse of ex parte orders, and perceived judicial partisanship.



‎> “Justice is now seen as for sale and available only to the rich and the powerful… The judiciary must not only be independent but must be seen to be independent to inspire confidence,” he said, echoing the Court of Appeal’s position in Okocha v. State.



‎On economic reforms, El-Rufai emphasized the indispensable role of legal expertise, citing his own experience as Director-General of the Bureau of Public Enterprises and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory. He highlighted landmark legal contributions to the restructuring of the electricity and telecom sectors, especially the passage of the Electricity Act 2023.



‎> “There can be no reform without complex legislative drafting,” he noted. “The Electricity Act was made possible by strategic amendments and constitutional alterations—made largely by lawyers.”



‎He urged legal professionals to use their advocacy to advance reforms in public procurement, land titling, and tax systems, while calling for greater institutional support for commercial courts and alternative dispute resolution mechanisms.



‎El-Rufai did not spare the National Judicial Council (NJC), saying it had “not succeeded in its mission and is now itself desperately in need of reform.”



‎Quoting the late Justice Chukwudifu Oputa, he asked poignantly: “If the judiciary itself is corrupt, where do you go from there?”



‎While acknowledging that many judges work under immense pressure and poor conditions, he maintained that restoring the judiciary’s moral authority required both courage and leadership—particularly from the Bar. “We must support judicial independence while demanding judicial accountability,” he said. “Every member of the Bench was once a member of the Bar.”



‎El-Rufai concluded by urging lawyers to push for reforms that ensure transparency in judicial appointments and strict enforcement of discipline against erring judicial officers.



‎ “Lawyers must think systemically and act institutionally… The legal profession must reclaim its rightful place as the conscience of the nation.”



‎The address was received with rapt attention by an audience comprising Justices of the Supreme Court and Court of Appeal, legal practitioners, and students, many of whom described it as a sobering call to action in an era of national uncertainty.



