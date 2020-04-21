El-Rufai debunks ‘evil news’ on Lagos ICU, says ‘I am getting better’

Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai has spoken from his isolation centre to debunk reports that he has been moved to an Intensive Care Unit, ICU in Lagos.He described the speculation as “evil news”.

Speaking through his Facebook page Monday, the governor insisted he is fine and getting better, just as he displayed photos of his virtual meeting with top officials.

Read his facebook update below:

KADUNA UPDATE: Earlier today, I took 2 hours out of isolation to attend the daily virtual meeting of State Standing Committee on Covid-19, chaired by Deputy Governor @DrHadiza Balarabe.

Since there is some fake news circulating that I am in an ICU in a Lagos Hospital, a nice ICU picture will help debunk the evil news!

For the avoidance of any doubt, I have been isolated for the past 24 days in a wing of the Government House, Kaduna undergoing treatment for coronavirus from doctors of the State Ministry of Health.

As the pictures show, I have not shaved since I went into isolation so that I will have a new Covid-19 look to remember when this pandemic passes, as it surely will by the Grace of God.

I appreciate these dedicated public servants as well as all those that called or sent messages expressing concern and sympathy, but I am fine and getting better every passing day. Alhamdulillah. – Nasir @elrufai – April 20, 2020

