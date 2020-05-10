El-Rufai confirms two deaths from COVID-19 in Kaduna

Governor Nasir El Rufai has said that Kaduna state has recorded two deaths from COVID-19 pandemic and that the latest fatalities are a senior citizen from Makarfi and a lady from Zaria.

In a tweet from his official twitter handle, the governor also revealed that two more persons have tested positive, bringing the active COVID-19 cases in the state to 87.

According to the tweet which was released at 11.04 pm on Saturday, the two new cases are a male from Igabi and a female from Chikun local government areas.

It will be recalled that Kaduna state recorded its first reported fatality on May 2, when the victim who was a retired civil servant who concealed his travel history to Kano, died before the result of his test came out.

Last week, the government raised the alarm that majority of Covid-19 cases in the state have travel history and that such illegal inter-state travel is widening the spread of the virus in the state.

A statement issued from Sir Kashim Ibrahim House said that this illegal travel has increased the danger of community transmission as infections have ‘’now been recorded in some mainly rural local governments on the borders of the state.’’

The statement which was signed by Special Adviser on Media and Communication, Mr Muyiwa Adekeye, said that ‘’the Standing Committee on Covid-19 appeals for the vigilance and active involvement of all citizens in the effort to avert this peril.’’

According to Adekeye, ‘’positive Covid-19 test results have been recorded from seven local government areas: Giwa, Igabi, Kaduna North, Kaduna South, Makarfi, Soba and Zaria. ‘’