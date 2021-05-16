El-Rufai condoles families of victims of recent banditry attacks across five LG

May 16, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey News, Project 0



Nasir-El-Rufai Kaduna state gov

The Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasir , on Saturday sent condolence messages to the families of victims of recent banditry attacks across five Local Areas (LGAs) of the State.


The Commissioner for Internal and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan, conveyed the messages a statement issued Kaduna on Saturday.


Aruwan said Governor conveyed his sympathy to the families who were recent banditry attacks, which occurred Birnin Gwari, Igabi, Giwa, Kachia and Kauru LGAs.


According to him, “ agencies reported incidences across the five local areas the last 72 hours, which some were and others injured.


“An attack by armed bandits was reported in Rafin Tukurwa and Takama villages of Birnin Gwari LGA. Similarly, armed bandits attacked Kabode village in Kachia LGA.


“The Fulani settlement of Rugar Alhaji Ja’eh in Igabi LGA, was also attacked as armed bandits rustled about 200 cattle. Local volunteers were and injured as they attempted to halt the bandits.


He explained that bandits attacked Baburum village, Giwa LGA. An attack was also reported in Rafin Malmo, Kauru LGA.


The Commissioner said noted the reports with sadness, and he sent his heartfelt condolences to the families of all the killed in the attacks as he offered prayers for the repose of their souls.


He also wished all injured victims speedy recovery.


He said that the Governor assured that agencies were working diligently in all the affected areas.


He decried the influence of informants within many communities, who had decided to team up with the bandits in their mission to dispense terror and bloodshed.


He reiterated appeals to well-meaning citizens to assist the and security agencies with crucial information towards combating the menace of banditry.


He urged citizens to promptly volunteer information on suspicious individuals and activities in their communities. ()

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,