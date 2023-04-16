El-Rufai condemns killings in Zangon Kataf LGA

By Mohammed Tijjani

Gov. Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has condemned killings in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of the state.

The condemnation is contained in a statement issued by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan, Sunday in Kaduna.

Aruwan said the military has informed the Kaduna State Government of an attack in Runji village, Zangon Kataf LGA, in which several lives were lost on Saturday night.

The commissioner said preliminary report further informed the government that the attack also left some residents injured and an unspecified number of houses burnt down in the community.

According to the report, troops had a fierce encounter with the attackers and are still in the general area.

“While waiting for a detailed report, Gov. Nasir El-Rufai who received the preliminary report in the early hours of Sunday, has condemned the killings as unacceptable and unjustifiable,” he said.

The governor condoled with the families that lost their loved ones and prayed for the repose of the victims’ souls.

El-Rufai also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

“The Kaduna state government will update the public on the incident as soon as detailed reports are received from the security agencies,” he said. (NAN)