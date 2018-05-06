Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai has described the APC ward congressesin Kaduna State as an impressive exercise in democracy at the local level.

Malam El-Rufai said this after participating in the ward congress at his Ungwan Sarki ward, adding that party members and stakeholders across the 255 wards in the state had worked together to deliver a very satisfactory outcome.

“I am receiving reports from all the 255 wards showing that the new APC leadership in the wards are emerging in a peaceful and orderly manner. It is an impressive exercise in democracy at the local level.

“There are no adverse reports from any part of the state. The reports indicate that things are going well. All the stakeholders are working together to bring about a strong leadership for the party at the ward level.

“The Kaduna APC will continue to wax stronger as a united party, whose members are loyal to its constitution, and are committed to the goal of serving our people.”