El-Rufai canvasses support for elected leaders to meet people’s aspirations

Mrs Ummi El-Rufai, wife of Kaduna State Governor, on Monday urged Nigerians to support all elected leaders to deliver on their promises to the people.

Mrs El-Rufai, who was on a visit to Kaduna South Local Government, said the leaders require prayers, support and understanding in order to deliver on all promises made during the electioneering campaigns.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the visit was to thank the people for re-electing Gov. Nasiru El-Rufai for a second term in office.

She assured that the state government would work harder in providing more effective services to the public.

Mrs El-Rufai particularly said women and children would receive attention over the next four years, so as to improve their wellbeing.

She said that indigent women would be offered loans to set up businesses, while issues of maternal health and malnutrition would be given priority by the state government.

NAN recalls that the governor’s wife had led the All Progressives Congress (APC) Gida Gida team during the 2019 gubernatorial campaign, which covered Igabi, Makarfi, Kaduna North and Kaduna South Local Government areas.

“The specific areas we are visiting were the ones covered by the APC Gida Gida during our campaign activities.

“We promised that we would return to thank them if the Governor was re-elected, and now that he has won, we are here to thank them for their votes and assure them that we will fulfill our promises,” she said.

She solicited for more support and prayers for the leadership in the state to succeed, and reiterated the government’s commitments in making life better for the people.

While in Badiko, the District Head, Alhaji Usman Sani expressed appreciation for the developmental projects being executed by government in the area, especially the dualisation of Government House-Badiko road.

On his part, District Head of Unguwan Muazu, Alhaji Aminu Sa’idu said El-Rufai’s administration had created jobs for the people of his community, and applauded the governor’s wife for the visit.

In Kakuri, the District Head, Alhaji Shehu Tijjani, represented by Alhaji Sa’idu Sani, said it was the first time since the inception of democracy that elected officials ever visited to appreciate them after elections.

The governors wife used the occasion to distribute food items such as rice, spaghetti, Semovita, wrappers and foot wears among others to the less previleged in all the communities she visited.(NAN)