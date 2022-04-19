El-Rufai approves regularisation plans for 2 undocumented layouts

By Sani Idris

Gov. Nasir El-Rufa’i of Kaduna State has approved the regularisation of two more layouts within Kaduna metropolis, in line with the state government’s Regularisation Programme.

This is contained in a statement issued by Malam Nuhu Dan’ayamaka, the Public Relations Executive of the Kaduna State Urban Planning and Development Authority (KASUPDA) on Tuesday in Kaduna.

These new layouts, he said, are for Maigero Phase II (TPO 1263) and Buwaya area ( TPO 1210) layouts, all in Chikun Local Government Area of the state.

This, he added, brings the total number of regularisation layouts so far approved by Gov. El- Rufa’i to 15.

These areas are Danbushiya, Gidan Daji, Sabon Gida, NAFDAC, NITR, Chanchangi (Sabon Tasha), Danhonu I, Maigero phase1, Babban Saura and Oil Village.

Others are Kinkinau, NITEL Television, Stello (Sabon Tasha), Maigero phase II and Buwaya.

Dan’ayamaka, the approval for the exercise was in line with the ongoing Urban Renewal Programme of the KDSG and the State Government’s gesture for the regularisation of undocumented layouts within the designated urban areas and other parts of Kaduna Metropolis.

He called on the owners of unapproved structures and those intending to develop within the recent approved regularised areas to go along with their relevant documents to commence building permission process.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the KASUPDA embarked on a Regularisation Programme for undocumented and unplanned layouts.The agency said this in concert with the Kaduna Geographical Information Service, KADGIS, in the Regularisation Programme, which is aimed at upgrading existing settlements to a certain standard.The programme will help in urban planning, population management, help existing structures to acquire their Certificate of Occupancy and will also assist in providing information that will help in managing security challenges.(NAN)

