El-Rufai appoints Visitation Panel for KASU

Kaduna State Government has appointed a seven-man Visitation Panel for the Kaduna State University (KASU), five years after the last visitation panels were set up for some state-owned tertiary institutions.

A statement from Sir Kashim Ibrahim House disclosed that in exercise of his powers as the Visitor, Governor Nasir El-Rufai has approved the appointment of Dr Abba Gumel as chairman of the panel.

The statement which was signed by Special Adviser on Media and Communication, Mr Muyiwa Adekeye on Sunday, listed Ibrahim Khalilullahi Zubairu, Dr. Dahiru Sani and Andrew Bobai Suku as members.

Other members of the Visitation Panel include Mariya Abdulkadir, Prof. Abu Mallam and Prof. Isa Abubakar.

‘’The terms of reference of the panel include to make recommendations for ensuring that the curriculum and culture of KASU conduce to preparing students for the demands of the contemporary age,’’ the statement added.

