El-Rufai appoints new Chief Executive for Kaduna Peace Commission

October 2, 2021 Danlami Nmodu Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project, News, Project, Security 0



Nasir-El-Rufai Kaduna state gov

Governor Nasir -Rufai has appointed Dr. Saleh Momale as Executive Vice-Chairman of the State Peace Commission and Barrister Rebecca Sako-John as Permanent Commissioner.

A statement issued by Special Adviser on Media and Communication, Mr Muyiwa Adekeye on Saturday which announced the appointments, disclosed that the state Peace Commission, chaired by Most Reverend Dr. Josiah Idowu-Fearon, Secretary-General of the Anglican Communion and former Archbishop of Kaduna, was established in 2017.

‘’At inception, the government named Priscilla Ankut as Executive Vice Chairman/ Chief Executive and Dr. Momale and Khadijah Hawaja Gambo as pioneer permanent commissioners,’’ he said.

Adekeye further said that ‘’after four of distinguished service, Priscilla Ankut, the pioneer Executive Vice Chairman of the State Peace Commissioner, is up new responsibilities with the African Union.’’

The statement said that Governor Nasir -Rufai has expressed the government’s gratitude for “Priscilla’s contribution to the advancement of peace and harmony State.’’

‘’ As she moves on to assume another peace-building position at the African Union headquarters in Addis Ababa, we want Priscilla to know that we are proud of her as a daughter of State, and we are elated by AU’s of her proven capabilities,’’ Adekeye quoted -Rufai as saying.

The governor expressed confidence ‘’ that she will bring her national experience scaled up to the continental level. The government and people of State wish her every success.”

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,