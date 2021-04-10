El-Rufai appoints Shehu Usman as Emir of Kauru

April 10, 2021 Danlami Nmodu Project 0



Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state has approved the appointment of Alhaji Ya’u Shehu Usman, former Sakin Fadan Kauru, as the new of Kauru and wished him a prosperous and peaceful reign .

A statement issued by Adviser on Media and Communication, Mr Muyiwa Adekeye on Friday, said that Alhaji Ya’u who is from the Wadai ruling house, succeeds Highness, Alhaji Ja’afaru Abubakar, the late of Kauru, who passed away in January 2021.

The statement added that until appointment as of Kauru, Alhaji Ya’u was the chairman of the Kaduna State Fiscal Responsibility Commission.

According to Adekeye, the new emir was born on 15th May 1955 in Kauru and had ‘’joined the Kaduna State civil service in 1977 and retired in 2012 as Director, Ministry of Incorporated (MoFI), a division in the Office of the Accountant General, Kaduna State.’’

Alhaji Yau had served Kaduna State in various capacities, including as Sole Administrator/Chairman, Giwa Local Government Council, , Kaduna South Local Government Area, Overseer, Local Government Council, member, Kaduna State Transition Committee (2015) and member, Kaduna State Urban Planning Development Agency (KASUPDA) board.

The statement further said that Alhaji Ya’u is a Certified National Accountant, who had ‘’attended Kaduna Polytechnic, where graduated with a Diploma in Accountancy in 1977.’’

The Adviser said that El-Rufai ‘’has congratulated Highness, Alhaji Ya’u Shehu Usman on appointment and wished him a prosperous and peaceful reign as Emir of Kauru. ‘’

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,