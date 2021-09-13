El-rufai appeals for calm over murder of cleric in Zangon Kataf LG

Nasir-El-Rufai Kaduna state gov

Gov. Nasir Ahmad -rufai of Kaduna State appealed for calm over the killing of a Pastor in Local Government Area.


This is contained in a statement issued by  Mr Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner, for Internal Security and Home Affairs in Kaduna.
-rufai urged security agencies to apprehend the killers.


“Security agencies reported to the Kaduna State Government the killing of , Pastor of ECWA Church, Kibori-Asha Awuce, in LGA, by  assailants.


The Governor  expressed deep sadness over the killing.


The Governor offered prayers for the repose of the soul of the cleric.


-rufai condoled with the ECWA in Kibori-Asha Awuce.


prayed for God to grant them fortitude and comfort over this sudden and painful loss.


“Security agencies are conducting investigations in the general area. “Aruwan said.(NAN)

