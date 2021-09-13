El-rufai appeals for calm over murder of cleric in Zangon Kataf LG

Gov. Nasir Ahmad El-rufai of Kaduna State has appealed for calm over the killing of a Pastor in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area.
This is contained in a statement issued by Mr Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner, for Internal Security and Home Affairs in Kaduna.
El-rufai urged security agencies to apprehend the killers.
“Security agencies have reported to the Kaduna State Government the killing of , Pastor of ECWA Church, Kibori-Asha Awuce, in Zangon Kataf LGA, by assailants.
The Governor expressed deep sadness over the killing.
The Governor offered prayers for the repose of the soul of the cleric.
El-rufai condoled with the ECWA Church in Kibori-Asha Awuce.
He prayed for God to grant them fortitude and comfort over this sudden and painful loss.
“Security agencies are conducting investigations in the general area. “Aruwan said.(NAN)