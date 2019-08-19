El-Rufai announces more appointments, redeploys Permanent Secretaries – Full list

Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, has approved the appointments of seven new Permanent Secretaries and senior officials for five agencies. According to a statement signed by Muyiwa Adekeye, Special Adviser, Media and Communication, the governor reappointed Umma Aboki as Executive Secretary of the Kaduna Investment Promotion Agency (KADIPA) and approved new deployments for permanent secretaries.



Among the new appointees is Dr. Aliyu Jafaru, who was previously nominated as a commissioner.



The statement from Sir Kashim Ibrahim House listed the following as new Permanent Secretaries:

1. Amina Adamu

2. Phoebe Sukai Yayi

3. Bashir Umar Lere

4. Sabiu Sani

5. Dr. Haliru Musa Soba

6. Amina Abdullahi

7. Muhammed Bashir Umar



The following persons were appointed to various agencies:

1. Dr. Aliyu Jafaru, Deputy Director-General, KADGIS.

2. Engr. Aliyu Salihu, Acting Director-General, Kaduna State Public Procurement Authority (KADPPA), subject to confirmation by the Kaduna State House of Assembly.

3. Engr. Ahmed Munir, Director-General, Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (RUWASSA)

4. Abdullahi Sani, Chairman, SUBEB

5. Mubarak Mohammed, Permanent Member, Project Management, SUBEB

6. Dr. Christy Alademerin, Permanent Member, Human Resource Management, SUBEB

7. Umma Aboki is reappointed Executive Secretary, KADIPA.



Following the new appointments, Permanent Secretaries in Kaduna State are now deployed as follows:

1. Nuhu Isiyaku Buzun​​​-Cabinet Affairs

2. Adamu Mohammed Mansur​​-Human Services & Social Development

3. Stephen Joseph​​​-Environment

4. Habiba A. Shekarau​​​-Housing & Urban Development

5. Mahmoud Yamusa​​​-Planning & Budget

6. Aisha K. Mohammed​-​​General Services

7. Musa Adamu​​​​-Local Government

8. Ibrahim S. Jere-​​​Public Service Office

9. Mohammed Mahmud Shuaibu​-Health

10. Murtala Dabo​​​​-Finance

11. Chris Umar​​​​-Justice

12. Umar K. Ibrahim-​​​Sports Development

13. Amina Adamu​​​​-SUBEB

14. Phoebe Sukai Yayi-​​​Education

15. Bashir Umar Lere​​​-Public Works & Infrastructure

16. Sabiu Sani​​​​-Agriculture

17. Dr. Haliru Musa Soba-​​​Business, Innovation & Technology

18. Amina Abdullahi​​​-Establishment

19. Muhammad Bashir Umar-​​Civil Service Commission

20. Umma K. Ahmed​​​DG, Quality Assurance Authority​





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

