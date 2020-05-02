El Rufai announces 3 appointments, redeploys SUBEB chairman

The Kaduna State Government has announced new appointments and reassignments as it continues implementing its Governance Continuation Plan.

A statement from Sir Kashim Ibrahim said that appointments is to ensure that the state government delivers on its core priorities in the much altered and challenging circumstances created by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The statement which was signed by Special Adviser on Media and Communication, Mr Muyiwa Adekeye on Saturday, disclosed that Governor Nasir El-Rufai has approved the appointment of Tijjani Abdullahi as the Chairman of State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB).

‘’Tijjani Abdullahi was Special Adviser, Planning to the President until May 2019. He was a Director at the Bureau of Public Enterprise where he briefly acted as DirectorGeneral in 2003. He also served as Managing Director of Abuja Investments, ‘’ he said.

The Special Adviser also said that Abdullahi Sani has been reassigned from SUBEB to the Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs as pioneer Permanent Secretary.

According to him, Abdullahi had ‘’served as Permanent Secretary in several ministries and agencies, including Cabinet and Special Services, the Ministry of Local Government and SUBEB.’’

The statement further said that Mohammed Lawal Aliyu has been appointed as Deputy Clerk of Kaduna State House of Assembly, adding that the appointee ‘’has served in various capacities at the Kaduna State House of Assembly since 1992 where he rose to the position of Director, Legislative Matters.’’

Adekeye pointed out that Mohammed was appointed Deputy Clerk in exercise of the Governor’s powers under the Public Service Law.

The statement also named Hannatu Dalhat as Senior Special Assistant, Intergovernmental Relations.

According to Adekeye, Hannatu was a staff of the Nigeria Office of the World Health Organisation before her new appointment.

‘’She took a B.Sc. in Mathematics from the Ahmadu Bello University in 1994 and an MBA from the Metropolitan School of Business in the United Kingdom,’’ the statement added.