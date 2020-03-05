El Rufai and the question of fairness

By Manasseh Istifanus

Ever since he became the Governor of Kaduna State, there have been series of accusations by a few self-entitled elites, who have never liked Malam Nasir El Rufai from the beginning. Needless to say that, this tiny but vocal majority may never like him no matter what he does. For this reason, they are using all kinds of propaganda to give a negative narrative of the man. In fact, these critics have been running El Rufai down since 2014 but the common man knows a leader that means well for the State when he sees one. Invariably, against their flawed projections, El Rufai won the 2015 election. Four years later, the people gave him another term to continue with the good works that he has started.

As former capital of Northern Nigeria and the third most populous sub-national, Kaduna is a complex State which comprises 23 disparate Local Government Areas. So, every decision, policy and appointment is, to use El Rufai’s words, ‘’religionised and ethnicised’’. However, Malam has been fair and firm, bold and decisive as well as equitable in the distribution of resources since he became Governor, across the three senatorial districts. On the other hand, critics like to see him differently because they have invented a false matrix of assessment. In this regard, they prefer to assess the spread of dividends of democracy in terms of Northern and Southern Kaduna, instead of the senatorial zones; a deliberate misrepresentation to deceive the gullible. Interestingly, the political elite of Southern Kaduna Senatorial district are the arrow-heads of this re-classification. In the last five odd years, Governor El Rufai has been fair to all and sundry and a few examples will suffice here.

When his administration declared a State of Emergency on the education sector, hundreds of primary schools across the 23 Local Government Areas were selected for renovation and upgrading. There was no ward that did not benefit from that massive schools renovation and construction of new blocks of classrooms, toilets and the provision of water to schools. Similarly, three Model Secondary Schools were selected in each of the three Senatorial districts for upgrade. In Zone 1, or Northern Senatorial district, Alhuda – Huda College, Zaria, Barewa College Zaria and Science Secondary School Soba were selected and renovated. In Zone 2, also known as Kaduna Central Senatorial district, Government Girls Secondary School, Kawo, Government College Kurmin Mashi and Queen Amina College, Kakuri were selected and renovated. Likewise, Government Girls College Zonkwa, Government College, Kagoro and Girls Science School Kwoi were selected and renovated in Zone 3 or Southern Senatorial district. Similarly, Governor El Rufai had initiated the establishment of six Science Secondary Schools, with two in each of the three Senatorial districts. The two schools for Southern Kaduna were sited in Kagarko and Manchok. How fairer can any administration be?

In the Health sector, the Governor initiated the Renovation (and Construction where there is none), of Primary Health Centers in each of the 255 wards of the state. Indeed, most of them have been completed and are already in use . In 2017, the state government selected three major General Hospitals for upgrade, one in each of the three Senatorial zones. In Zone 1, Hajiya Gambo Sawaba General Hospital, Zaria was picked and upgraded with state of the art equipment. In Zone 2, Yusuf Dantsoho General Hospital, Tudun Wada was similarly upgraded. In Zone 3, Sir Patrick Yakowa General Hospital, Kafanchan was treated in same manner. In fact, of all the upgraded Hospitals, only the Sir Patrick Yakowa Hospital, Kafanchan took delivery of a CT Scan Machine. Where is injustice in all of this?

In addition, the Governor awarded contracts for the construction at least 10 kilometres of township roads in each of the 23 Local Government headquarters. However, due to paucity of funds, most of the projects were not executed. In spite of this, El Rufai ensured that one Local Government in each of the three Senatorial zones had their township roads completed. In Zone 1, Zaria Local Government township roads were completed. Similarly, in Zone 2, the township roads in Kaduna South Local Government were completed. Likewise, Kachia Local Government township roads were completed and afterwards, the contractor moved to Gwantu in Sanga Local Government and work is ongoing. What can be more fair than this?

Specifically, the administration has embarked upon major roads construction across the State. Notable among them in Zone 3 are the Kagoma township roads, Kubacha – Shadalafiya– Chigwa road, the 23 Kilometres Yarvan – Ayagan – Sakwak – Kamurum – Kanem – Kurdan – Zauru – Kafanchan road. Instructively, that road is the single most expensive road project that the El Rufai administration has ever awarded. Yet, the people are complaining.

If political patronage is a basis for political followership, the Governor has exhibited magnanimity by appointing people from Zone 3 to head key ministries, even though he got the least number of votes from the area. Between 2015 and 2017, appointees from Zone 3 headed the Ministry Health, Education and Agriculture. In fact, those ministries control more than 70% of the state budget for five years running. In spite of this, the image of El-Rufai as an unfair leader persisted in the mindsets of the political elites of the senatorial district. By whipping up sentiments and political manipulations, the Governor could not attract political followership from the people of the Zone.

Indeed, the worst situation was Kagoma in Jema’a Local Government area, which had three Commissioners, one member of the Interim Management Committee(IMC) and other appointments. In addition, all their township roads were completed; yet, the Governor lost the 2019 election woefully in that ward. Usually, good should be reciprocated with good but not in this case.

Significantly, some people in Zone 3 have accused Governor El Rufai of being lackadaisical over the insecurity in the Senatorial district. However, the facts do not support this baseless allegation. In 2015, as part of his multi-dimensional approach in finding lasting solution to the security challenges, the Governor had to set up a Peace and Reconciliation Committee headed by Lt Gen. Martin Luther Agwai (rtd). Amongst other things, the committee was tasked to guide the government to end the incessant attacks and reprisals in parts of the Kaduna South Senatorial Zone, which spiked from 2011 post presidential election, to the time El Rufai assumed office. Equally, the Committee was saddled with the responsibility of identifying the socio-political and economic factors that promote existing conflicts in the Zone. Also, it was asked to advise Government on measures to address them. The State Government has implemented the committee’s recommendations by establishing the Kaduna State Peace Commission, the establishment of the Nigerian Army ‘’Operation Forward’’ Base at Kafanchan and the expansion of the State Security Council, where the Emir of Birnin Gwari and the KpopGwong were made members. How then is El Rufai complicit in the attacks in the area?

Recently, the government embarked on a massive Urban Renewal Projects, to partly address the infrastructural deficit in the State. In addition, the projects are aimed at improving the state’s competiveness, supporting economic activities and promoting the wellbeing of the people. There are different components of the urban renewal and they include roads construction, provision of mass transit, housing and improved land use, as well as providing parks and recreational centers, including markets and neighborhood waste management centres. The Urban Renewal Projects have since begun within the Kaduna Metropolis and will soon commence in the two other major cities of Zaria and Kafanchan. Specifically, Zones 1,2 and 3 will all benefit from the renewal project. So, where is the allegation of lopsided execution of projects?

Like him or loathe him, Malam Nasir El -Rufai is someone that can’t be intimidated, stampeded or blackmailed into taking action based on primordial sentiments. Certainly, he is not a biased or wicked leader but a bold and courageous one who takes action in the best interest of all, believing that serving humanity is the best form of public service and worship.

Istifanus is a Special Assistant in Kaduna State Government