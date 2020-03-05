El Rufai and the question of fairness

March 5, 2020 Editor Columns, Project 0




By Manasseh Istifanus

Ever since he became the Governor of Kaduna State, there have been series of accusations by a few self-entitled elites,  who have never liked Malam Nasir El Rufai from the beginning. Needless to say that,   this tiny but vocal majority  may never like him no matter what he does. For this reason, they are  using all kinds of propaganda to give a negative narrative of the man. In fact, these critics have been running El Rufai down  since 2014 but the common man  knows a leader that means well for the State when he sees one. Invariably,  against their flawed projections, El Rufai won  the 2015 election. Four years later, the people gave him another term to continue with the good works that he has started.

As former capital of Northern Nigeria and the third most populous sub-national, Kaduna is a complex State which comprises 23 disparate  Local Government Areas. So, every decision, policy and appointment is, to use El Rufai’s words, ‘’religionised and ethnicised’’.  However, Malam has been fair and firm, bold and decisive as well as equitable in the distribution of resources since he became Governor, across the three senatorial districts. On the other hand, critics like to see him differently because they have invented a false matrix of assessment. In this regard, they prefer to assess the spread of dividends of democracy in terms of Northern  and Southern Kaduna, instead of the senatorial zones; a deliberate misrepresentation to deceive the gullible. Interestingly, the political elite  of Southern Kaduna  Senatorial district  are the arrow-heads of this re-classification. In the last five odd years, Governor El Rufai has been fair to all and sundry and a few examples will suffice here.

When his administration declared  a State of Emergency on the education sector, hundreds of primary schools across the 23 Local Government Areas were selected for renovation and upgrading. There was no ward  that did not benefit from that massive schools renovation and construction of new blocks of classrooms, toilets and the provision of water to schools. Similarly, three Model Secondary Schools were selected in each of the three Senatorial districts for upgrade. In Zone 1, or Northern Senatorial district, Alhuda – Huda College, Zaria, Barewa College Zaria and Science Secondary School Soba were selected and renovated. In Zone 2, also known as Kaduna Central Senatorial district,  Government Girls Secondary School, Kawo, Government College  Kurmin Mashi and Queen Amina College,  Kakuri were selected and renovated. Likewise,  Government Girls College Zonkwa, Government College, Kagoro and Girls Science School   Kwoi were selected and renovated in Zone 3 or Southern Senatorial district. Similarly,  Governor El Rufai  had  initiated the establishment of six Science Secondary Schools, with two in each of the three  Senatorial districts. The two schools for  Southern Kaduna were sited in Kagarko and Manchok. How fairer  can any administration be?

In the  Health sector, the Governor initiated the Renovation (and Construction where there is none),  of Primary Health Centers in each of the 255 wards of the state. Indeed,  most of them have been completed and are already  in use . In 2017, the state government selected three  major General Hospitals for upgrade, one  in each of the three  Senatorial zones. In Zone 1, Hajiya Gambo Sawaba General Hospital, Zaria was picked and upgraded with state of the art equipment. In Zone 2, Yusuf Dantsoho General Hospital, Tudun Wada was similarly upgraded. In Zone 3, Sir Patrick Yakowa General Hospital, Kafanchan was treated in same manner. In fact, of all the upgraded  Hospitals, only the Sir Patrick Yakowa Hospital, Kafanchan took delivery of a CT Scan Machine. Where is  injustice in all of this?

In addition, the Governor awarded contracts for the construction at least 10 kilometres  of township roads   in each of the 23 Local Government headquarters. However,  due to paucity of funds, most of the projects were not executed.  In spite of this,  El Rufai  ensured that one Local Government in each of the three  Senatorial zones  had their township roads completed. In Zone 1, Zaria Local Government township roads were completed. Similarly, in Zone 2, the township roads in  Kaduna South Local Government  were completed. Likewise, Kachia Local Government township roads were completed and afterwards,  the contractor moved to Gwantu in Sanga Local Government and work is ongoing. What can be more fair than this?

Specifically,  the administration has embarked upon major roads   construction across the State. Notable among them in Zone 3 are the Kagoma township roads, Kubacha – Shadalafiya– Chigwa road, the 23 Kilometres  Yarvan – Ayagan – Sakwak – Kamurum – Kanem – Kurdan – Zauru – Kafanchan road. Instructively, that road is  the single most expensive road project that the El Rufai administration has ever awarded. Yet, the people are complaining.

If political patronage is a basis for political followership, the Governor has exhibited magnanimity by appointing people from Zone 3 to head key ministries, even though he got the least number of votes from the area. Between 2015 and 2017, appointees from Zone 3 headed the Ministry Health, Education and Agriculture. In fact, those ministries control  more than 70% of the state budget for five years running. In spite of this, the image of El-Rufai as an unfair leader persisted in the mindsets of the political elites of the senatorial district. By whipping up sentiments and political manipulations, the Governor could not attract political followership from the people of the Zone.

Indeed,   the worst situation was  Kagoma in Jema’a Local Government area, which   had three  Commissioners, one member of the  Interim Management Committee(IMC)  and other appointments. In addition,  all  their township roads were completed; yet, the Governor lost the 2019 election woefully in that ward. Usually, good should be   reciprocated with good but not in this case.

Significantly, some people in Zone 3 have accused Governor El Rufai of being lackadaisical over the insecurity in the Senatorial district. However, the facts do not support this baseless allegation. In 2015,  as part of his multi-dimensional approach in finding lasting solution to the security challenges, the Governor had to set up a Peace and Reconciliation Committee  headed by Lt Gen. Martin Luther Agwai (rtd). Amongst other things, the committee was tasked to guide the government to end the incessant attacks and reprisals in parts of the Kaduna South Senatorial Zone,  which spiked  from 2011 post presidential election,  to the time El Rufai  assumed office. Equally, the Committee was saddled with the responsibility of identifying the socio-political and economic factors that promote existing conflicts in the Zone. Also, it was asked   to advise Government on measures  to address them. The State Government has implemented the committee’s recommendations by establishing the Kaduna State Peace Commission, the establishment of the Nigerian Army ‘’Operation Forward’’ Base at Kafanchan and the expansion of the State Security Council,  where  the Emir of Birnin Gwari and the KpopGwong were made members. How then  is El Rufai complicit in the attacks in the area?

Recently, the  government embarked on a massive Urban Renewal Projects, to partly address the infrastructural deficit in the State. In addition, the projects are  aimed  at improving the state’s competiveness, supporting  economic activities  and promoting  the wellbeing of the people. There are different components of the urban renewal and they include roads construction, provision of mass transit, housing and  improved land use, as well as providing parks and recreational centers, including markets and neighborhood  waste management centres. The Urban Renewal Projects have since begun within the Kaduna Metropolis and will soon commence in the   two other major cities of Zaria and Kafanchan.   Specifically, Zones 1,2 and 3 will all benefit from the renewal project. So, where is the allegation of lopsided execution of projects?

Like him or loathe  him, Malam Nasir El -Rufai is someone that can’t be intimidated,  stampeded or blackmailed into taking  action based on primordial sentiments.   Certainly, he is not a biased or wicked leader but a bold and courageous one who takes action in the best interest of all, believing that serving humanity is the best form of public service and worship.

 Istifanus is a Special Assistant in Kaduna State Government




Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*