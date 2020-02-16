El-Rufai, an untiring change agent at 60 – Omo-Agege

As Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai celebrates his 60th birthday, many Nigerians will continue to see him as a consistent and reform –minded performer, Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has said.

The Senator, in a special felicitations letter personally signed by him, emphasized that the governor’s noble qualities are being appreciated by Nigerians within and outside his state

He said: “As Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai marks his 60th birthday, his people in Kaduna state and multitude across the Federation easily acknowledge his untiring passion for continuous positive transformation – a remarkable reflection of the change that our party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) stands for.

“True, under Governor El-Rufai, Kaduna State’s Internally Generated Revenue increased from N 11.8 billion in 2015 to N26.53 billion in 2017, then to N30 billion in 2018 and then, N44 billion in 2019 but the consistency of his progressive antecedent is even much significant.

“True too, he has always been known for a remarkable intellect but his uncompromising people-focused strivings remain of greater collective relevance”.

Recalling Governor El-Rufai’s significant contributions to reform efforts in Nigeria, the Deputy Senate President also wished him greater fulfillment in the years ahead.

“Today, I join members of his family, citizens of Kaduna state and other Nigerians in celebrating the birthday of one of ours – the remarkable Nasir El-Rufai whose dogged pursuit of populist reforms left indelible imprints on the Bureau of Public Enterprises, the Ministry of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja which he superintended from July 16, 2003 to May 29, 2007 as well as other party and national assignments.

“I pray that Almighty Allah continue to sustain his resolute determination to make enduring positive impacts in the lives of his constituents.

“May good health, long life and fulfillment be his in the years ahead,” he added.

