El-Rufai: Ahmed Joda ‘was a leading light and visionary’

The Kaduna State Government has sent a message of condolence to the family of late elder statesman Alhaji Ahmed Joda. Governor Nasir El-Rufai described Alhaji Joda as a leading light and visionary who cared deeply about Nigeria and supported the progress of Kaduna State with wise counsel on matters of public policy.

The government statement noted that Kaduna State was proud to have Alhaji Joda as an esteemed senior citizen who made Kaduna his post-retirement home. He would be remembered as a leading light and visionary who cared deeply about Nigeria and served as an adviser to virtually every Nigerian leader in official and informal capacities for more than five decades.

Malam Nasir El-Rufai thanked Alh. Joda for his passion for the progress and development of Kaduna State.

Malam Nasir el-Rufai said that he will miss Alhaji Joda’s wise counsel and broad-based experience. He disclosed that Kaduna State is grateful that Alh. Joda freely made his experience and wise counsel available during regular consultations on issues of public policy ranging from farmer-herder clashes, improving the quality of education delivery and legislative reforms.

The governor prayed Allah to grant Alh. Joda peaceful repose and to comfort his family.

