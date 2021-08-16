El-Rufai: Ahmed Joda ‘was a leading light and visionary’

August 16, 2021 Danlami Nmodu News 0



The Kaduna State Government sent a message of condolence to the family of late elder statesman Alhaji Ahmed Joda. Governor Nasir described Alhaji Joda as a light and visionary who cared deeply about and supported the progress of Kaduna State with wise counsel on matters of public policy.

The government statement noted Kaduna State was proud to have Alhaji Joda as an esteemed senior citizen who made Kaduna his post-retirement home. He would be as a light and visionary who cared deeply about and served as an adviser to virtually every Nigerian leader official and informal capacities for more than five decades.

Malam Nasir thanked Alh. Joda for his passion for the progress and development of Kaduna State.

Malam Nasir said he will miss Alhaji Joda’s wise counsel and broad-based experience. He disclosed Kaduna State is grateful Alh. Joda freely made his experience and wise counsel available regular consultations on issues of public policy ranging from farmer-herder clashes, improving the quality of education delivery and legislative reforms.

The governor prayed Allah to grant Alh. Joda peaceful repose and to comfort his family.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,