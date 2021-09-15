El Rufai advocates financial autonomy for legislatures

Nasir-El-Rufai Kaduna state gov

Gov. Nasir El-Rufai says an Executive Bill will sent Kaduna State House of Assembly on Wednesday seeking autonomy for the legislature.

“Our Bill will go the House on Wednesday and I hope will passed very quickly so that we can put in place the necessary framework as soon as possible,” he told newsmen.


He said that the move was to enable the to function more effectively and efficiently.

The news conference held on the side-lines of the on-going 8th edition of the National and State Assembly Service Commissions conference holding in Kaduna.

“We must preserve our and work consciously to develop it. And part of that development is granting the autonomy,’’ the said.

He stressed that the executive arm of government in Kaduna state had always been supporting the legislature.

“Kaduna State House of Assembly will tell you that we have great for their autonomy and solvency,’’ he said.

Gov. El-Rufai said the agitation states Houses of Assembly for autonomy was “a welcome development.

The said that governments must develop the and this only done through better funding and sharing of ideas.

He said the Kaduna conference would enable all states assemblies’ service commissions to brainstorm and proffer better strategies to support the legislature.’’

“I call on colleague governors not to scared of anything but to do what is right and things will work better in the interest of everyone. We are elected to serve the public and not to protect our personal interests,’’ El-Rufai stressed. (NAN) 

