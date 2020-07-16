El-Rufai advises leaders to counter false claims

Share the news













Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state has appealed to elected officials and traditional rulers not to shy away from taking up the leadership roles in their communities.

The governor who gave the advice on Wednesday at a stakeholders’ meeting, told the political and traditional authorities of Zangon Kataf and Kauru local government areas not to abdicate their responsibilities.

El Rufai assured the stakeholders that the Kaduna State Government will uphold the right of every citizen to live in peace and harmony. He also called on the communities to expose and report the few that engage in the incitement and violent actions that menace and endanger the many.

Responding to the request for firm action against persons using conventional and social media to spread fake news and panic, El Rufai pointed out to them that ceding the narrative of events in the area ‘’to non-formal actors is not helpful to the cause of peace and the rule of law.”

A statement issued by the Special Adviser on Media and Communication, Mr Muyiwa Adekeye after the meeting, said that the governor explained ‘’that it was up to the stakeholders from the area to openly controvert false narratives.’’

The statement recalled that Zangon Kataf and Kauru local governments have been under 24 hour curfew, following violent clashes in the two area councils on June 11.

The governor chaired the meeting which comprised security agencies and major stakeholders from the area, as part of measures to restore stability, promote peace and harmony between the affected communities.

El Rufai noted that ‘’the portrayal of parts of southern Kaduna as unsafe spaces deters development and investments,’’ the statement said, adding that. ‘’he welcomed the apparent determination of the stakeholders to turn the page on the cycle of clashes and reprisals. ‘’

The statement said that the governor is awaiting advice from the core security agencies on the request to review the curfew hours, but promised to address the stakeholders demand for roads.

According to Adekeye, El Rufai promised that that ‘’the Ministry of Public Works and Infrastructure will construct the Sabo-Kigudu Bridge on Kibori -Kigudu road in Zangon-Kataf LGAand the Bakin Kogi to Kamarun-Chawai road in Kauru LGA.’’

El Rufai assured the stakeholders that government will uphold the right of every citizen to live in peace and harmony, adding that communities should ‘’expose and report the few that engage in the incitement and violent actions that menace and endanger the many.’’

The statement noted that the traditional rulers, community leaders and elected officials from the two local governments expressed regret at the violent clashes and the loss of lives and property.

‘’They assured the government that the communities are working to restore peace, and that consultations to rebuild the confidence of victims were being undertaken. They requested the state government to review the 24-hour curfew to enable farmers take utmost advantage of the rainy season,’’ Adekeye said.

The meeting was attended by the Agwatyap, HRH Dominic Gambo Yahaya, HRH the Chief of Chawai, Alhaji Yahaya Mohammed, Hon Mukhtar Chawai and Hon. Amos Magaji, the members representing Kauru and Zangon/Jaba federal constituencies respectively.

Hon. Isaac AutaZankai, Deputy Speaker Kaduna State House of Assembly representing Kauru state constituency and Hon. Angulu Kwasau representing Zangon state constituency also attended the meeting.

Mr Elias Manza, chairman Zangon-Kataf local government council, and Shuaibu Goma, chairman Kauru local government council also attended the meeting, along with Suleiman Gora, Elias Gora andother community leaders from the Atyap, Fulani and Chawai communities of the two local government.

The statement listed Malam Balarabe Abbas Lawal, Secretary to the State Government, Mr Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mrs Priscilla Ankut, Executive Vice Chairman of Kaduna State Peace Commission and Hajiya Khadija Hawaja, a member of the Commission as government officials that were at the meeting.

