Ekwunife bags Anambra chieftaincy title

By Ikenna Uwadileke

Traditional rulers in Anaocha Local Government Area in Anambra have conferred a Chieftaincy title on the Sen. Uche Ekwunife (PDP-Anambra Central).

A statement issued on Monday by Ekwunife’s Senior Special Adviser on Media, Mr Kingsley Ubani, said that the honour was in recognition of her outstanding legislative representation at the National Assembly.

Ubani quoted the Chairman, Anaocha Council of Traditional Rulers, Igwe Augustine Oragwam as saying that the honour also demonstrated the endorsement of Ekwunife’s 2023 return bid to the Senate by the traditional leaders.

According to Oragwam, ”we are hinging our decision on the legislative excellence displayed by Ekwunife since 2019.

“We are conferring her with the chieftaincy title because of her outstanding representation in Anambra Central Senatorial District and beyond.

“Right here in Anaocha Local Government Area, we are highly impressed with what she has been doing for us.

“This is a woman who chose to give representation a human face and she has taken the people to greater heights and this is not a senator that is totally disconnected from the masses,” Oragwam said.

On her part, Ekwunife said that Anaocha remained dear to her heart.

“My political journey is incomplete without the support and encouragement of the people of this great local government, one of the largest in our Senatorial district.

“Anaocha has been home since I was united in love with my beloved husband, Chief Larry Ekwunife (Ozo Okutaoluoibe na Nri), who has always stood by my side.

`’This recognition is a call for me not to rest on my laurels. I will not relent in my pursuit to offer the people of Anambra Central Senatorial district the representation they truly deserve,’’ she said.

While commending the royal fathers for the recognition, the lawmaker pledged that she would continue to build on the achievements recorded so far.

She reassured the constituents of her commitment towards delivering an

unparalleled representation at the National Assembly.

Speaking earlier, the Chairman, Anaocha Local Government Area, Mr Gerard Ozo, commended Ekwunife for her strides as a lawmaker.

“We commend Sen. Uche Ekwunife for offering effective and purposeful representation and we urge her to continue giving our people quality representation,’’ he said.

Similarly, a Pan Igbo socio cultural group, Igbo Oriental Think Tank Worldwide felicitated with Ekwunife over the chieftaincy title, “Ifeomachukwu melu Anaocha’’.

The Patron of the group, Dr Chukwuemeka Ezeife, expressed happiness that Ekwunife had shown great capacity in delivering dividends of democracy to the people.

“I thank Iyom for doing what God has positioned her for, serving the people, and being a succour to many,’’ Ezeife said.

The Chairman, Board of Directors of the group, Mr Austin Oguejiofor, commended the council investing the honour in their wife.

“Iyom has demonstrated extraordinary commitment to our people, so the conferment of Ifeomachukwu melu Anaocha on Iyom is in order.

“It is also to further encourage other political leaders to emulate what she has been contributing for the people,’’ Oguejiofor said. (NAN)

