Ekwueme Federal Varsity to plant 100,000 trees

The Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu-Alike, Ebonyi, is to plant more than 100,000 fast growing timbers by 2022, thereby creating as a source of internally generated revenue.

The Vice Chancellor, Prof. Sunday Elom, stated this in a statement issued by the institution’s spokesman, Mr Ikechukwu Ubochi, on Tuesday in Abakaliki.

Elom also said that the institution would also use the trees to combat climate change.

“Efforts will be made to create reserve areas within the university land for aggressive planting of about 100,000 fast-growing timbers by 2022.

“It will serve as source of internally generated revenue through timber. These trees will yield billions of naira in 20 years.

“We have earlier launched Campus-Green Initiative of the university which has the goal of building a campus-in-a-garden, thus making the university one of the most beautiful and eco-friendly campuses in Nigeria,’’ he stated.

The vice chancellor explained that the green initiative, which started in 2016, had led to aggressive annual tree planting campaign, with more than 33, 000 ornamental and fruit trees already planted in the university.

“With some of the trees the campus is also becoming beautiful and environmental-friendly,’’ he said. (NAN)

