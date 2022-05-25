Ekweremadu withdraws from Enugu PDP gubernatorial primary

Former Deputy President of the Senate, Chief Ike Ekweremadu has announced his withdrawal from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial primaries.

The Director-General, Ikeoha Campaign Organisation, Mr Charles Asogwa, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Enugu.

Recall that the PDP had fixed May 25, 2022 as its primaries to select the flag-bearer of the party in the 2023 gubernatorial election in the state.

However, Asogwa said that the senator representing Enugu West Senatorial District would no longer participate in the exercise.

“We wish to inform our supporters and Nigerians that Sen. Ike Ekweremadu will not be participating in the PDP governorship primary election scheduled for this Wednesday, May 25, 2022.

“We continue to trust God as we appreciate our teeming supporters and people of Enugu State for the goodwill they have ceaselessly invested in the actualisation of the ‘Pathway to a New Enugu State.

“We urge them to remain peaceful and be assured that we will keep them abreast of our decision on the way forward,” Asogwa said.

Meanwhile, the Enugu State Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Mr Ndubuisi Onyia has debunked rumours that Sen. Ike Ekweremadu has decamped to the party to continue his governorship ambition.

He said this in a telephone conversation on Wednesday with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu.

“As we speak, Ekweremadu has not joined APGA in Enugu State, unless he did so in another state. So, such rumor, as far as I am concerned, is unfounded, ” he said.

Onyia added that the party in the State was busy with its primary elections to elect candidates to represent her in various elections in the State in 2023.

It would be recalled that, there were unconfirmed reports on Tuesday that the Senator, who is a governorship aspirant on the platform of the PDP had decamped to APGA to further his chances for the 2023 elections. (NAN)

