Ekweremadu: LEAD Network urges Nigerians to take health seriously

The Leadership and Entrepreneurship Advocacy (LEAD) Network, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), has tasked Nigerians to take issues concerning their personal health seriously.

The Executive Director of LEAD Network, Mr Chukwuma Okenwa, gave the task on Friday while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu.

Okenwa spoke while reacting to the sudden slumping and eventual death of Enugu State Commissioner for Transport, Chief Mathias Ekweremadu, on Thursday.

He noted that there was a need for Nigerians to reduce crowded schedules and stress, while avoiding development that leads to anxiety and agitation.

“I received the news with doubt and I had to call some close associate to the former lawmaker to confirm the incident.

“The former lawmaker and commissioner is always full of life and energy. I am still shocked that he slumped for any reason.

“The whole shocking episode, calls for everyone to take his or her health seriously and reduce physical activities as well if possible.

“Our politicians should also learn to reduce stress by skipping excessive meetings especially those that runs into the late hours.

“They should also have time and health-conscious personal assistants that should moderate their activities and create time for them to have rest and go for health check-ups as well,” he said.

NAN reports that a close family member, who preferred anonymity, said that the commissioner slumped during an interaction with Enugu State House of Assembly Committee on Transport led by a member representing Enugu East Rural Constituency, Mr Hillary Ugwu.

The family source and another member of the assembly who also pleaded anonymity said the deceased was rushed to the Niger Foundation Hospital, Enugu where he was confirmed dead by a doctor on duty.

The deceased is the cousin of the immediate past Deputy Senate President, Dr Ike Ekweremadu.

The late Ekweremadu was a two term Chairman of Aninri Local Government Area and a former member representing Aninri Constituency in Enugu State House of Assembly. (NAN)