Ekweremadu: Col Umar joins OBJ, urges UK Court to temper justice with mercy

Former Military Governor of Kaduna State, Colonel Abubakar Dangiwa Umar (Rtd) has joined forces with former President Olusegun Obasanjo in pleading for clemency for Senator Ekweremadu.

Newsdiaryonline reports that Ekweremadu was convicted by a United Kingdom, UK Court over an alleged organs harvesting saga.

After the court sentenced the Senator and his wife as well as a doctor, former President Obasanjo wrote an open letter appealing for mercy.

In a bid evidently designed to add his voice to the call for clemency, Col. Umar has in a statement Saturday also urged the court to heed Obasanjo’s plea to temper justice with mercy.

According to Col. Umar, “President Olusegun Obasanjo’s letter addressed to the UK court which convicted Senator Ekweremadu and his wife Beatrice pleading for clemency for the couple is timely and appropriate.

“I salute the great act of kindness and empathy by the elder statesman.

I do not know the senator but am convinced of his good character as attested to by President Obasanjo who has earned a reputation in the resolution of international conflicts including being a member of the Eminent Persons Group which supervised the peaceful transition from Apartheid to majority rule in both South Africa and Zimbabwe.

The former governor added, “I pray the court grants President Obasanjo’s plea and temper Justice with mercy in its sentence of Senator Ekweremadu, his wife and Dr Obinna.

“May God heal their daughter Sonia. May he protect and provide for the young man, Mr David Nwamini”, he concludes.