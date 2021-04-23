Ekiti State Government on Friday warned that construction of buildings without regards to extant rules, such as right of the way and setbacks was unacceptable.

Mr Diran Adesua, the state Commissioner for Housing and Urban Development, said this during a town-hall meeting with the Oye Ekiti Traditional Council at Oye Ekiti, headquarters of Oye Local Government Area of Ekiti state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the commissioner spoke through the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Ayodeji Ajiboye.

Adesua called for proper planning to accommodate the cosmopolitan status that Oye Ekiti was fast acquiring with the establishment of a federal university and the attendant social and infrastructural development that may follow.

” The construction of buildings without regards to extant rules, such as right of the way and setbacks is unacceptable.

“Also, the littering of our various communities with kiosks, containers and shanties will rapidly turn communities into slums,” he said.

The commissioner solicited the support of traditional institutions, opinion leaders and other stakeholders at ensuring proper planning of the communities in the state to forestall avoidable future challenges.

Adesua said: “All hands must be on deck to checkmate the trend and change such narrative.

“Developers are also advised to always seek necessary approval, like survey plan, building plan, etcetera before embarking on any development.”

He highlighted the importance of a regulated physical development to include guaranteed peaceful and healthy environment as well as free flow of traffic.

Responding, the traditional ruler of Oye Ekiti, Oba Oluwole Ademolaju, pledged the support of the Oloye-in- Council at ensuring that due diligence and process were observed for all building constructions.

Ademolaju said that though people in his domain were largely law-abiding, he had already constituted a committee on land matters to resolve land related issues, which according to him was a recurrent phenomenon. (NAN)

