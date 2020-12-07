EKSG begins distribution of Riders’ Permit

The Ekiti State Government on Monday began the distribution of Riders’ Permit to motorcycle operators, popularly referred to as ‘Okada Riders’, in the state.

Executive Chairman, Ekiti State Internal Revenue Service, Mr Olumuyiwa.

Ogunmilade, said at the flag-off in Ado Ekiti that the permit was part of the ongoing.

reform of the operations of commercial motorcyclists in the state.

He said the move was aimed at improving security and ensuring sanity on the roads.

Ogunmilade said that the permit was the concluding part of the enumeration and registration process, to ensure proper identification of the motorcycle and tricycle operators in the state.

He said that the enumeration included issuance of authentic riders’ permit and customised vest with corresponding numbers for each rider and proper branding of the operational motorcycles with the state logo.

The chairman said it was to ensure the safety of the riders and their passengers.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ogunmilade lauded Gov Kayode Fayemi for the initiative, which he said was for the advantage of all the road users.

‘‘With this initiative by Governor Fayemi, we expect that it would curb the risk of having marauders who act under the guise of being commercial motorcyclists to harm innocent citizens in the state.

“These reforms are aimed at eliminating illicit activities like robbery, kidnapping and ritual killings’’, he said.

Ogunmilade described the governor as a selfless leader who cared about the welfare of the common man.

‘‘The administration of Fayemi is not out to frustrate motorcyclists but rather find the best way possible to ensure the safety of the good people of the state,” he said.

The chairman appreciated the union of the operators for their cooperation.

throughout the period of registration and sought continued support of the members.

He appealed to other commercial and private operators to utilise the

opportunity to get registered and obtain their permits.(NAN)