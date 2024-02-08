Saturday, February 10, 2024
Ekiti’s Gov. Oyebanji approves N200m as car, housing loan for primary school teachers

Favour Lashem
By Favour Lashem
 Ekiti’s Gov. Biodun Oyebanji, has approved the release of N200 million to be disbursed to primary school teachers in the state as car and housing loans.

The governor’s media aide, Mr Yinka Oyebode made this known in a statement he issued on Thursday in Ado-Ekiti.He stated that the approval was in fulfilment of the governor’s earlier pledge that primary schools teachers would enjoy some benefits being enjoyed by their secondary schools counterparts.

The first tranche of N50 million has been remitted into the pool for the month of January, in line with the governor’s directive.“The car and housing loans are revolving in nature.

The pool of fund is usually replenished as beneficiaries fulfil their monthly repayment obligations,’’ Oyebode explained.At a meeting with Education Secretaries in January, Gov. Oyebanji promised to review an old policy that discriminated against primary school teachers in the disbursement of car and housing loans.He assured at the meeting that funds would be released as car and housing loans to primary school teachers as part of his administration’s plan to motivate them. (NAN)

