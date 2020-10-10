Ekiti youths urge FG to ban SARS harassment in community

Youths of Oye-Ekiti in Oye Local Government Area of Ekiti State on Saturday appealed to the Federal Government to ban the Special Anti robbery Squad (SARS) operatives from harassing innocent youths in their community.

Some of the youths who spoke with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Oye-Ekiti, said that the police officers have been tormenting them like criminals.

One of the youths, Bayo Ajayi, said that the activities of the SARS have become unbearable for them in the community.

“SARS have become a torn in our flesh, no student can move around the street without being harassed. I have been victimised on several occasions and it was my father that actually rescued me after they took my phones away from me.

“I just want to appeal to President Muhammadu Buhari to eradicate their activities on the roads and sanction the officers for unlawful behaviour,” he said.

Another youth, Tayo Ogunleye, said that the police officers have arrested him twice, accusing him of being an internent fraudster, popularly called “yahoo boys”.

He explained that the officers were asking for some money from him and when he could not give them they collected his phones and arrested him.

Ogunleye appealed to both the state and Federal Governments to caution the police officers to concentrate on protecting lives and properties instead of harassing innocent youths.

Ayodeji Omoniyi, who is also a youth of the community, said that the operations of SARS operatives have become unbearable for the youths and even other residents in the community.

“Many youths of the community are beginning to live in fear of the SARS, who are always looking for students to arrest in order to extort money from them.

“I want to appeal to the Federal Government to eradicate the illegal activities of this group of policemen in Oye-Ekiti,” he said.

Another youth, Bayode Bamigboye, said that the activities of SARS operatives in Oye-Ekiti have become illegal for a very long time.

Bamigboye noted that the policemen carry POS machines to extort money from youths of the community, claiming that they are internet fraudsters.

He equally begged the Federal Government to dissolve the team and concentrate on securing the lives and properties of citizens of Nigeria. (NAN)