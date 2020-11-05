Ekiti United management directs players to resume training for 2020/2021 NNL season

The management of Ekiti United Football Club of Ado-Ekiti has directed players of the Nigeria National League (NNL) side to assemble for a resumption of training.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the team had been on break since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in Nigeria in March.

The club’s Media Officer, Qozeem Oladapo, in a statement on Thursday in Lagos said Ayodeji Olowolafe, the club’s Secretary, gave the directive on behalf of the management.

“Olowolafe said the directive for resumption was issued on Wednesday by the state’s Ministry of Youth and Sports Development which supervises the club,” he said.