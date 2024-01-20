Ekiti United FC suspends media officer over misconduct

The Management of Ekiti United football club has suspended its Media officer , Gbenga Adeleye for two weeks over gross misconduct.

By Opeyemi Aremu-Gbemiro

The Management of Ekiti United football club has suspended its Media officer , Gbenga Adeleye for two weeks over gross misconduct.

This is contained in a statement by Qozeem Oladapo, Head, Media Unit on Friday in Ado-Ekiti.

Oladapo said the suspension is without pay.

He said that Adeleye’s actions were inimical to the vision and aspirations of the club.

“The suspension begins from Jan.18 and he is expected to write a letter of undertaking to apologize to the Management.

“Consequent upon the above, the officer is exempted from all club’s activities while the suspension lasts.

“This serves to officially inform the media and the general public for their prompt action,”he said..(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

