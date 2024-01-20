Saturday, January 20, 2024
Ekiti United FC suspends media officer over misconduct

Chimezie Godfrey
By Chimezie Godfrey
The Management of Ekiti United football club has suspended its  Media officer , Gbenga Adeleye for two weeks over gross misconduct.

By Opeyemi Aremu-Gbemiro

This is contained in a  statement  by  Qozeem Oladapo, Head,  Media Unit on Friday in Ado-Ekiti.

Oladapo said the suspension is  without pay.

 He said that Adeleye’s actions were  inimical to the vision and aspirations of the club.

“The suspension begins from Jan.18 and  he is expected to write a letter of undertaking to apologize to the Management.

“Consequent upon the above, the  officer is exempted from all club’s activities while the suspension lasts.

“This serves to officially inform the media and the general public for their prompt action,”he said..(NAN)

