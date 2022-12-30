Ekiti traditional rulers congratulate Oyebanji on tribunal victory

By Yinusa Ishola

The Ekiti State Council of Traditional Rulers has congratulated Gov. Biodun Oyebanji and his deputy, Mrs Monisade Afuye over their victory at the Election Petition Tribunal.

The council in a statement in Ado-Ekiti on Friday signed by its Chairman and Onisan of Isan-Ekiti, Oba Gabriel Adejuwon, expressed happiness over the tribunal’s affirmation of Oyebanji as the duly elected governor of the state.

“We are happy to note that with this conclusion, the tribunal has effectively put a seal on the election and confirmed the decision of the majority of Ekiti people which overwhelmingly voted for the Governor in June,” the traditional rulers said.

They also expressed the view that with the verdict, all the political gladiators across the parties should sheath their sword and cooperate with the governor for the development of the state.

The traditional rulers appealed to the governor to be magnanimous in victory and reach out to his political opponents for the good of Ekiti State.

They appealed to the aggrieved persons to put the outcome of the governorship election behind them and accept the electoral decision of the Ekiti people in good faith.

They charged the governor to see the victory as an opportunity to concentrate attention on the task of fulfilling his electoral promises to the people of Ekiti State.

“It is the prayer of the Council that His Excellency continues to be blessed with wisdom and fortune to lead Ekiti to its desired prosperity.

“The Council wishes the governor, his wife and the good people of Ekiti State a happy and prosperous New Year ahead,” the traditional rulers stated. (NAN)