Ekiti SUBEB, ULS train 2,625 primary school teachers

The State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) in Ekiti and the Universal Learning Solutions (ULS), are partnering to train 2,625 primary school teachers on specialist phonics literacy teaching practices for primary school teachers.

The initiative, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports, is being held in collaboration with the Universal Basic Education Commission.

NAN also reports that the training being organised under the Teachers Professional Development Programme would last two weeks.

Mr Gary Foxcroft, the Chief Executive Officer of ULS, a not-for-profit organisation, who spoke on the sidelines of the programme, described the Jolly Phonics Literacy Project in Ekiti as a specialised training programme for teachers of pupils in elementary classes.

He said the exercise, which began on Jan. 25, would cover all the three senatorial districts of the state.

” This training is planned to equip teachers with the expertise and tools required to enable them to transform Primary 1, 2 & 3 pupils in government schools across the state,” he said.

According to him, Jolly Phonics is an interactive teaching tool that uses the synthetic phonics literacy teaching methodology.

He explained that synthetic phonics methodology had been recommended and mandated by many governments around the world because of its immese capacity to provide children with the skills needed to read and write.

” The Ekiti State Jolly Phonics is a fantastic opportunity for all children in Ekiti State to benefit from the opportunity to learn to read and write.

” The project will therefore help increase equity and equal opportunities for all children in Ekiti State,” he said.

He commended UBEC for its continued support in the adoption of Jolly Phonics in government schools across Nigeria.

“UBEC has really recognised the tremendous impact that Jolly Phonics has been having on literacy levels in Nigeria’s government schools and has taken it on as one of its flagship programmes.

” This has helped us to initiate new projects across the country. Jolly Phonics is now being taught in all 36 states and FCT.

” This is truly amazing and will help to improve the reading and writing abilities of millions of children in the years ahead,” he said.

Also speaking, Mr Patrick Uzu, Nigeria Country Director at ULS, commended the exceptional support and partnership offered by Ekiti State Universal Basic Education Board.

“We are delighted to be partnering with SUBEB in Ekiti to train, resource and mentor its teachers in Jolly Phonics.

” This project gives the children of Ekiti State a brighter future.

” Our sincere appreciation goes to the Executive Chairman of SUBEB, Prof. Femi Akinwumi, and his team who have helped in overseeing the training very professionally,” he said.

The Project Manager of ULS in Ekiti, Adeoye Adeyemi, urged participants to replicate the knowledge gained during the training in their various schools.

He also advised the participants to ensure that the knowledge acquired had the desired impact on the pupils through systematic and demonstrable teaching methods. (NAN)