Ekiti State unveils Mental Health Service Law

Ekiti State government on Thursday at Ado-Ekiti assured its citizens of protected rights, quality and humane healthcare, regardless of their mental disposition.

Wife of the governor, Mrs Bisi Fayemi, gave the assurance at an event marking the 2021 World Mental Health Day and unveiling of the recently-passed Mental Health Service Law.

“The Law and all other interventions by the administration provide a foundation to achieve equity in the delivery of health and social services.

“The law reinforces this administration’s commitment to a holistic approach to healthcare, because without sound mental health there cannot be optimum physical health.

“It provides the legal framework for handling critical issues such as the voluntary and involuntary hospitalisation of persons with mental disorders.

“It also provides for the provision of high-quality care and the protection of civil rights in other areas such as education and employment,’’ she said.

According to Mrs Fayemi, the law will secure the rights and welfare of persons with mental health needs and facilitate community involvement in the care of persons through service units at Primary Healthcare Centres.

“The Ekiti State Mental Health Service law was developed to provide a legal framework for the assessment, treatment and protection of rights of persons diagnosed with mental health problems.

“It aims to ensure that people living with mental health disorders are afforded the needed protection and care from the consequences of mental illness,’’ she stressed.

In his remarks, the Commissioner for Health, Dr Banji Fulani, commended the state government for signing the Mental Health Law, which would ensure that everyone is in a state of mental harmony.

He added that mental health disorders could affect anybody, regardless of age or position, and urged people to take their mental health seriously.

Also speaking at the event, the Chairman, House of Assembly Committee on Health Issues, Mrs Teju Okunyiga, appreciated the wife of the governor for her unflinching support in ensuring that the law was passed.

NAN reports that the highpoint of the event was the unveiling of the law by Mrs Fayemi. (NAN)

