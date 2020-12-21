Ekiti State translates “Amotekun” law, others into Yoruba language

As part of efforts to make people of Ekiti State to understand state laws, the Ministry of Justice has translated six laws into Yoruba language.

Prominent among the laws is the Ekiti State Security Network Agency Law, 2019 establishing the Ekiti State Security Network Agency and “Amotekun’’ Corps to assist in maintaining law and order.

The Ekiti State (Transition) Law, 2019 to establish arrangements for the political transfer of administration from one democratically-elected governor to another, was also translated into Yoruba language.