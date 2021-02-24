Ekiti State traditional rulers urge Gov. Fayemi to join 2023 presidential race

Ekiti State Council of Traditional Rulers has urged Gov. Kayode Fayemi to join the 2023 presidential race, saying he is well qualified for the job.

This is contained in a statement by Chief Ajbade Olubunmi, Special Adviser on Media to the Chairman of the State Council of Obas in Ado Ekiti on Wednesday.

According to him, the Obas took the decision at their statutory monthly meeting in Ado Ekiti, after listening to a four-man voluntary organisation known as our belief project, led by Mr Aloba Abejide.