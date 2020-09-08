Ekiti State Govt. calls for more CBN support for agric development

Ekiti State Government has appealed to CBN to extend its support to the development of tree crops not captured under the anchor borrowers programmes and Commercial Agriculture Credit Guarantee Scheme Fund (CACGS-Fund).

Dr Olabode Adetoyi, the Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Security, made the appeal on Tuesday when the management staff of Ado-Ekiti branch of the apex bank led by the Head of Development Finance

Office, Mr Kola Oyedokun visited him in his office.

The commissioner said that the state government was

desirous of having the support of CBN at improving tree crops and commodities for economic development, adding that Gov. Kayode Fayemi was resolute at putting food on the table of Ekiti people at affordable cost.

He commended the bank for the various services and supports it had rendered to farmers and investors in the state, saying that the state government had been supporting agriculture- based investors to achieve results.

He assured the management of the bank that the present administration would continue to harness available opportunities to improve the lives of the people through good governance and job creation from the agricultural sector.

Earlier, the Head of Development Finance Office of the bank, Mr Kola Oyedokun promised that the bank would ensure the proper execution of policies and programmes of the Federal Government on food sufficiency and wealth creation in the state.

Oyedokun said that the CBN had supported various investors under its anchor borrowers programmes and CACGS-Fund in the current farming season with a promise to increase its financial support to responsible investors in the state.

He however congratulated the commissioner on his new appointment and promised a cordial working relationship with him. (NAN)