Ekiti REC warns staff against undermining 2023 general elections

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

The Resident Electoral Commissioner in Ekiti State, Prof. Ayobami Salami, has appealed to staff of the commission not to allow themselves to be used to undermine the success of 2023 general elections.

Salami gave the advice on Saturday while addressing Staff of the commission during his assessment visitation to some INEC Local Government Offices in Ekiti State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some of the offices visited by the REC in the state were Ado, Efon, Ekiti West and Irepodun/Ifelodun.

Saalami, at INEC Ado Local Government office, commended the staff for their good work to sustain the credibility of the election in the state .

He urged them to be more prepared for the task of general elections which was already knocking at the door.

“I want to commend you for your commitment and doggedness.

‘I also want to advise you to put everything forward for the success of 2023 general elections and not to give room to the naysayers.

“Be on your toes and don’t allow yourselves to be dented,” he said.

At INEC office at Efon Local Government, Salami appealed to INEC staff to do their best and work as a team to deliver credible elections in Feb. 25 and March 11.

“Our job is that of a midwife who needs to be very careful.

“I believe we will do a good job and at the end of the day. We have to do our best for the country and Nigerians will be happy with us that we have done our best.”

Salami told the News Agency of Nigeria after the visitation, that INEC Ekiti was ready for the 2023 general elections.

“In all the local governments we have visited today, I can say that I’m satisfied with the level of preparedness for the forthcoming elections.

“As far as 2023 general election is concerned, I can say broadly that INEC Ekiti State is ready and we are good to go.

While commending the security agencies, Salami appealed to them to continue to do everything possible to guarantee safety for the election.

Receiving the REC at each local government offices, INEC electoral officers in each of the local government, said they were good to go for the election.

The Electoral Officer, INEC Ado LGA, Mr Akinyemi Samsudeen, showed the REC how the non-sensitive materials already received for the general elections had been arranged according to wards and Polling Units.

He said that registered voters had been coming for their cards and the staff members had been releasing them as well sensitising them to the elections.

“If election were to hold tomorrow, we are ready,” Samsudeen said.

Mr Adedipe Emmanuel, Electoral Officer, INEC Irepodun/Ifelodun, said that arrangements for the elections were in top gear.

Emmanuel said that so far, all the non-sensitive election materials distributed by the state headquarters had been received by the local government offices.

He said that so far over 74.5 per cent of registered voters in the local government had collected their Permanent Voter Cards

The commission’s officer of Aramoko-Ekiti Local Government, Mrs Wunmi Aribisola, also assured the REC of the staff readiness for the general elections.

Mrs Cecilia Owoso, Electoral Officer for Efon Local Government, said all non-sensitive materials distributed from the state headquarters had been received at the local government.

She added that over 22,700 PVCs had been collected at the local government area. (NAN)